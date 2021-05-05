An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly shared multiple images of child pornography on Facebook.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the social media website informed the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account with the name Jordan R. Blatter had uploaded six videos of child pornography and several images.
The affidavit describes the pornography as depicting juvenile boys ranging in age from 5 to 15 years old. The children are photographed or recorded naked and in sexually explicit poses.
The pornography was uploaded between Jan. 30 and July 28, 2020. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office detective with the Crimes Against Children Task Force learned that Blatter, 30, lived in Idaho Falls and that his appearance matched the Facebook profile image.
A search warrant was conducted Tuesday at Blatter’s place of work and his residence. He was arrested that day during a traffic stop.
Blatter reportedly admitted to posting child pornography. He also reportedly told the detective that he had sent explicit photos of himself to teenagers.
Blatter was charged with five counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 19 in Bonneville District Court.