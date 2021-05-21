Do you remember that feeling on the last day of school before summer break? I do. Euphoria. There was usually an awards ceremony or field day. It was great. Even if you didn’t get an award or win the potato sack race at field day, it was still the best feeling ever. No more homework. No more tests. I grew up out in the country and I literally remember the last day of second grade. I took off my shoes when I got home and I thought, "I’m not putting on shoes again until next August." I was thrilled. Of course, the next day my mom made me put my shoes on to go to Walmart but at least I had one glorious day to dream.
The sad reality is that summer break is not all fun and games for many kids. I was blessed. We weren’t rich, far from it, but I could get food when I was hungry. I knew I would have a place to sleep, and that my parents were going to be there when I went to bed and when I woke up each day.
This time of year in the schools we see anxiety rising each day in some children because they know summer break is almost here. These kids don’t like tests or homework any more than the next person, but to them school means consistency. It means a dependable source of food. It means a warm, dry place to spend the day. School represents a place where you know that adults will hold you accountable and have your best interests in mind. These kids may act like they hate the rules and resent being held accountable for their actions, but deep inside the boundaries make them feel secure. They know what to expect and find comfort in the consistency.
For these kids, summer break represents the temporary loss of those things that they have come to depend on. Summer break for some children seems like a long endless expanse of freedom and fun. For others, the long endless summer means food insecurity, uncertain housing and a lack of caring attention from an adult.
There is no easy solution to this challenge. My hope is that by laying out a summer security plan, families who struggle in these areas can make use of community resources that reduce anxiety and provide solutions that may help.
An argument could be made that every family should develop a summer security plan for their children. Whether a parent is home during the day or at work, these are important considerations. Here’s how to get started. Answer questions like, “If your child is home alone and doesn’t feel safe, where could they go for help?” “Does your child have a list of contacts and phone numbers where they can reach needed assistance?” “If your child doesn’t have access to a phone at home, where could they go to find one?” Perhaps you could speak with a neighbor who is home during the day and get permission for your child to come over if they have an emergency. My suggestion is that you write these things down for your child and make sure they know where they can access the information if it’s needed.
The school district will once again be providing meals during the summer. The first day of this service will be June 7, and it will run weekdays through Aug. 13. Kids and teens under 19 can eat for free, and adults can purchase a meal for $4. Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the following parks: Alameda, Bicentennial, Caldwell, Lower Ross, OK Ward, Raymond and Stuart. More parks may be added. Make sure your child has a safe walking route planned to these parks, or pair them with an older trustworthy person to escort them. Tom Wilson and his group in Food Services at SD25 do an amazing job all year feeding our kids.
When the kids are home during the summer families often feel more of a strain on the grocery budget.
This can be hard for some families, and a little extra food is helpful in addition to the school provided lunches. Pocatello has a number of food pantries that are available for help. For instance, Valley Mission is a great community resource. They are located across from Pocatello High School on North Arthur Avenue, and the phone number is 208-232-6305.
We have a lot of great public spaces like parks in Pocatello. If your child walks to one of these parks or playgrounds, make sure they know a safe route. Suggest safe places they can check into while walking, like a convenience store or other public place where an adult they can ask for help will be. Kids need to feel empowered when they sense something is off, or they feel uncomfortable. My family has a code word for those moments. We call them “DLRs.” It means something Doesn’t Look Right. My kids know that in a given instance, they can tell me there’s a DLR on the cereal aisle at the grocery store or sitting on the corner of the street, and I will take their intuition seriously.
One of the most helpful things that parents can do to ensure that their kids have a safe summer is to sit down and talk about it. Ask questions like, “What are you excited about this summer?” “Is there anything that you are worried about or concerned about during the summer?” “What makes you feel safe and secure during the summer?” “Is there anything in our neighborhood that makes you feel unsafe?” Check in on your kids regularly so that they know they can talk with you about concerns. I hope all of our kids and families can enjoy a fun and safe summer. Developing a summer security plan for your family can be a great first step.
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.