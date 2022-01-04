School buses bus school closed stock image file photo winter storm snow east idaho
Associated Press file photo

The following East Idaho school districts and schools have canceled all Tuesday classes because of the snowstorm currently hitting the region:

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

Shoshone-Bannock High School

Shoshone-Bannock Early Childhood Center

Ririe School District 252

Rockland School District 382

Aberdeen School District 58

Marsh Valley School District 21

Teton School District 401

Blackfoot School District 55

Snake River School District 52

Firth High School

American Falls School District 381  

Minidoka County School District 331

Cassia County School District 151

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

Grace Lutheran Schools

Bingham Academy

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

Chief Taghee Elementary Academy