CLASSES CANCELED AT NUMEROUS LOCAL SCHOOLS BECAUSE OF SNOWSTORM By Journal Staff Jan 4, 2022 The following East Idaho school districts and schools have canceled all Tuesday classes because of the snowstorm currently hitting the region:Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25Shoshone-Bannock High School Shoshone-Bannock Early Childhood CenterRirie School District 252Rockland School District 382Aberdeen School District 58Marsh Valley School District 21Teton School District 401Blackfoot School District 55Snake River School District 52Firth High SchoolAmerican Falls School District 381 Minidoka County School District 331Cassia County School District 151Holy Spirit Catholic SchoolIdaho Science and Technology Charter SchoolGrace Lutheran SchoolsBingham AcademyBlackfoot Charter Community Learning CenterChief Taghee Elementary Academy