WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said at midday Friday that a Chinese spy balloon had moved eastward and was over the central United States, and that the U.S. rejected China's claims that it was not being used for surveillance.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, refused to provide details on exactly where the balloon was or whether there was any new consideration of shooting it down. The military had ruled that option out, officials had said, due to potential risks to people on the ground.

Old Crow

Invading our airspace is an act of war, but Biden is too weak to do anything about it. It would appear to be very easy for them to use this method to deliver a biological weapon. Japan sent thousands of balloon bombs during ww11

And actually managed to kill a pregnant ministers wife and four teenagers out on a picnic in Oregon. It's a travesty that this balloon wasn't taken down.

