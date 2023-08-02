Back 2 School Giveaway

An aerial photo of the 2018 Back 2 School Giveaway at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.

 Idaho State Journal file photo

POCATELLO — It’s a sad reality that even in America and in Southeast Idaho, there are families and children who struggle with meeting regular needs. From affordable housing to food insecurity and more, there are too many children adversely affected and who need assistance to achieve greater success.

That’s been the goal of the Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway for the past 14 years — to provide a backpack and school supplies to kids from kindergarten through high school who are in need and whose folks would be blessed with this help. Getting kids set up to succeed in school is a key to future success, and this event seeks to provide that encouragement and hope to as many as 2,000 kids this year.

