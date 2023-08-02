POCATELLO — It’s a sad reality that even in America and in Southeast Idaho, there are families and children who struggle with meeting regular needs. From affordable housing to food insecurity and more, there are too many children adversely affected and who need assistance to achieve greater success.
That’s been the goal of the Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway for the past 14 years — to provide a backpack and school supplies to kids from kindergarten through high school who are in need and whose folks would be blessed with this help. Getting kids set up to succeed in school is a key to future success, and this event seeks to provide that encouragement and hope to as many as 2,000 kids this year.
Started by Gate City Christian Church 14 years ago, Grace Lutheran came alongside GCCC in 2016 when it moved to the GLC campus and the MEC. In 2019, over 2,200 kids were provided with school supplies, food and much more from generous vendors and service agencies.
When the pandemic hit, the event changed from a “carnival like” feeling to simply packing backpacks full of supplies and delivering them to local school districts who put them into the hands of kids in need. This process continued for two years, but now the event comes back “online” as an in-person event at the Mountain View Event Center this Aug. 5.
In 2023, Grace Lutheran assumed leadership of this event, which will take place at the MEC on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Supplies have been purchased and delivered for 2,000 students and volunteers are eager to serve.
For this year, due to having to pull this together quickly, Grace is streamlining the event to simply provide backpacks and school supplies, critical food assistance from the Idaho Food Bank, and a simple lunch for all in attendance. Starting in 2024, vendors and other service providers from our community will be invited to reestablish the event as a school supply, community services, fair-like event with games and raffles and music and more.
The phrase “to whom much has been given, much will be required” is a biblical idea that motivates many of the leaders of this event. Many have been blessed, and what a privilege it is to bless others when we have the opportunity. To help kids succeed in school is a great goal, and it’s one that our whole community has celebrated.
A couple of things to remember if you plan to attend: Parking lots open at 8:00 a.m. — two hours early. Please don’t arrive before then. Water will be provided, but consider having sunscreen and a hat as you wait in line. Students must be present to receive school supplies.
