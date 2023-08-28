Air tanker 2

An air tanker drops retardant on the wildfire burning in the hills west of Pocatello late Monday afternoon.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Authorities say a wildfire burning in the hills close to Pocatello's western border is not currently posing a threat to the city.

The Bureau of Land Management reported on Monday night that full containment of the fire is expected at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Air taniker

An air tanker drops retardant on the wildfire burning in the hills west of Pocatello late Monday afternoon.
Wildfire

Smoke billows into the sky from a wildfire burning in the hills west of Pocatello on Monday afternoon.
Airplane

A firefighting airplane flies above the wildfire burning in the hills west of Pocatello late Monday afternoon.

