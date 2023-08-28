POCATELLO — Authorities say a wildfire burning in the hills close to Pocatello's western border is not currently posing a threat to the city.
The Bureau of Land Management reported on Monday night that full containment of the fire is expected at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
That's good news considering the intense effort firefighters put forth Monday with help from air tankers to slow the spread of the fire as it consumed dozens of acres of hilly terrain west of Pocatello.
Authorities reported Monday night that the blaze had scorched 113 acres of BLM land in the City Creek trail system area. The flames are only two miles west of Pocatello city limits but there has been no need for evacuations and no structures have been damaged, the BLM reported.
The BLM said firefighters fought the blaze aggressively but it was able to spread due to the windy and dry conditions. Firefighters will remain on the scene overnight as they attempt to gain the upper hand on the blaze.
The fire was reported by local residents around 2:20 p.m. Monday in the North Fork area of the City Creek trail system.
The smoke from the fire could soon be seen from throughout Pocatello as the blaze grew.
Pocatello, BLM, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs firefighters responded to the fire and by late Monday afternoon were receiving support from multiple firefighting planes.
The air tankers dropped several loads of retardant in an attempt to stop the spread of the flames.
The Pocatello Fire Department said one person has suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire but did not require transport to the hospital.
The fire grew but never threatened any structures on Monday, the Fire Department said.
The BLM said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The public should stay away from the City Creek trail system until the fire has been extinguished.
