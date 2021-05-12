CHALLIS — An assisted living facility in Challis will soon be shuttering its doors.
The Diamond Peak Health Care Challis location last week sent notices to its residents and staff indicating the facility would be closing down in approximately 30 days, according to co-owner of the facility Wendy Webb.
“We’ve had the facility up for sale for a little bit now and are trying to downsize,” Webb said. “That, and it’s hard to retain staff up there. Right now, people don’t want to work because they are getting so much unemployment.”
The 30-day notice letters were sent out on May 4. Webb says administrators are working to assist residents in finding new places to live and helping staff members find new employment opportunities.
In June 2020, several former residents of the facility told the Challis Messenger they were concerned about staff not adhering to various health measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Challis Diamond Peak Health Care facility in Challis boasts a Silver Excellence in Care Award,which means no core deficiencies were found and there were three or fewer non-core deficiencies cited during a recent survey, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s facility licensing and regulatory enforcement system website.
In November, investigators with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare conducted an investigation into the facility after fielding a health care complaint. The results of that investigation again found no core issues at the facility.