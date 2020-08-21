My garden has done well this year. With the pandemic, I’ve had more time to fuss over it and it’s paid off. One of my favorite things to grow is green beans, and this year I have had the mother lode. My green beans with bacon and almonds are not only a great way to use all those beans, it’s a delicious dish that’s easy and quick to prepare. The bacon adds a smoky flavor and the almonds add to the crunch. It’s perfect as a side dish for any of our summertime grilled meats.
Belle’s Green Beans with Bacon and Almonds
4 slices Bacon
1 tablespoons butter
2 teaspoons minced garlic
½ cup sliced almonds
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 ½ pound green beans, trimmed and halved
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
In a large pot of boiling salted water, blanch the beans for 3 minutes, then plunge them in ice water for 3 minutes. Drain the beans and set aside. In a large rimmed fry pan, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove the bacon and drain on paper towels but keep the bacon grease in the pan. In the pan, add the butter. When it’s melted, add the almonds and cook for about 2 minutes. Add the garlic, lemon juice, and green beans and cook until the garlic is fragrant. Season with the salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
