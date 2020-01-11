We are the last link in the food safety chain. We have the most impact on food safety by what comes out of our kitchen onto our table. Only 2% of foodborne illness outbreaks can be traced back to the growing, packing, shipping or processing of fruits and vegetables.
Over 83% of foodborne illnesses associated with fresh fruits and vegetables is due to improper food handling at the foodservice or consumer level.
The elderly, the very young and those with a weakened immune system are at the greatest risk from foodborne illnesses because their immune systems are not fully functioning.
Perhaps these symptoms sound familiar: slight stomachache, nausea, and vomiting with symptoms advancing to paralysis in the case of Botulism. Our role as persons who handle food is to make sure we do not provide an environment that promotes bacterial growth.
Steps to pass an “inspection”
Clean: Wash your hands with warm, soapy water for 20 seconds before handling food. Clean countertops before and after use with warm soapy water or a bleach solution. Rinse fruits and vegetable before preparing and eating them.
Fight cross-contamination: Use a separate cutting board for meats, poultry, fruits and vegetables. Cooked meat should be placed on a clean plate. Eggs shells should be thrown away immediately and any areas that came in contact with raw eggs should be washed with soapy water or a bleach solution. Avoid using sponges and replace them with cloths. Never reuse marinades that were used on raw foods unless you first bring them to a boil.
Cook: Use the refrigerator, cold running water or the microwave to thaw foods, rather then placing them at room temperature on the counter top. Meats, poultry, and fish should be cooked completely to an internal temperature of 160°F for ground meat, 165°F for all poultry, and roasts and fish and steaks to 145°F. Bring sauces, soups and gravies to a rolling boil when reheating. Reheat leftovers to 165°F.
Chill: Leftovers should be placed in the refrigerator within two hours of preparation. Break up larger amounts into several shallow containers (less than 2 inches deep) to encourage rapid cooling. Use a thermometer to make sure your refrigerator’s temperature is between 35 to 40°F and your freezer is at or below 0°F. Source: New Mexico Agriculture in The Classroom, Albuquerque Journal.
How did you do with this virtual inspection of your kitchen food practices? Find an item to improve and enjoy better food safety in your home and wherever you take food.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.