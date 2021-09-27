Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Almost everyone has heard the phrase, "What would Jesus do?" I personally like to think of it as "What would love do?" because that is how he lived his life, looking for the most loving thing to do at any moment. That also seems a pertinent question to ask right now in this Covid moment locally, as well as nationally and worldwide, because so many are fighting so hard for some perceived truth and demonizing the opposition to their views instead of asking the simple question, "What would love do?"
I'll tell you what love wouldn't do and that is to hate anyone, or desire to defeat them, beat them, or call in death threats (which has been happening, yes, even here, according to local officials). Love would never try to win by fear or by trying to dominate the conversation, shouting down the opposition, or any such endeavor. Love wouldn't try to assert its own rights at the expense of others, and love wouldn't hate your neighbor because they see things a bit differently, either.
Love would try to understand the core issues and respond lovingly. Is there a danger to people's health? Are people dying and getting long term sickness as a result? Is there something we can do about it? If so, does it make sense to do something or to ignore it?
Perhaps starting by seeing each other differently is a first step. We are a community, not simply a bunch of individual parts that have no responsibility to the whole. We are governed by laws and by leaders and if we don't like the decisions we certainly have the right to voice our opinion, and to vote.
But in this moment, my answer to "What would love do?" is we need to protect our children, our community as a whole, and yes, each other. We should keep things open as much as possible, not by ignoring the dangers, but by taking precautions, wearing face coverings in public situations, particularly for anyone who hasn't been vaccinated yet, and yes, that includes our children.
I know it's a hot button issue for whatever reasons, but it doesn't have to be. We can ask what love would do (or Jesus, if you prefer) and then respond accordingly. When most people do that, good things tend to happen. I'll try to be on the side of good. I hope you will, too.
