Spend your Labor Day weekend watching barrel racing and team roping at the Bannock County Event Center. And don’t miss the last Movie at the Port of the summer.
Monday, Aug. 28 — The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping and barrel racing events, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln. Team roping is held from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena. Barrel Racing is held from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Friday through Monday, Sept. 1 to 4 — Spend your Labor Day weekend with Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. as they host their annual Freedom Rope n Run. With $50,000 in cash and prizes, this four-day event will not disappoint. Events will run all weekend in the Bannock County Event Center’s Indoor Arena and Arenas 1, 2 and 3. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Wednesday, Sept. 6 — Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping and barrel racing events, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln. Team roping is held from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena. Barrel Racing is held from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9 — Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. is back again with their two-day Spud Run barrel racing event. Join them in the Indoor Arena from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and again from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Saturday, Sept. 9 — Don’t miss your last chance to catch a free Movie at the Port! Healthy City, USA, presents Movies at the Port featuring “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (rated PG-13) on Saturday, Sept. 9. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs to sit on the lawn and enjoy a movie with the whole family. Gates open at 8 p.m. Movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
Sunday, Sept. 10 — Pocatello Downs returns with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Post time is 1 p.m., and gates open at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and under get in free.
Heavy metal music lovers rejoice! Megadeth with special guest Biohazard are coming to the Port on Tuesday, Oct. 3, as part of their “Crush the World” tour. Tickets can be purchased at bannockcountyeventcenter.us.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. For questions or to reserve our facilities, please contact us at 208-237-1340.
