Ed Jordan

Have you ever been rejected? We all have, at one point or another. Rejection hurts. For most of us, our memories of rejection occurred when we were children, or worse yet, as teenagers, when our perceptions of ourselves were already suspect and under immense self-scrutiny. I remember one of the most devastating rejections I experienced was upon graduating from University. I was in the top of my class, with a 4.0 G.P.A. my senior year. I had matured, was very competent in counseling and dealing with clients, and well-respected by my professors. Yet most of my friends were being snapped up into the job market, while I was not.

I was at a loss for an explanation. After several months, I needed to find a job to pay the rent. The job I found? A new casino hotel had just opened in Reno and was hiring housekeeping staff. That is a fancy name for a cleaning maid. Well, my 4.0 and good reputation was good enough to land me that job. I began vacuuming, cleaning bathrooms, and learned to make a bed in under a minute.

