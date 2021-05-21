The savory flavor of street tacos is hard to resist, but instead of heading to your favorite taco truck, why not try these at home? A flavorful marinade with sweet and tangy orange juice, savory broth and seasonings is cooked into the beef, making it fall apart tender and so delicious. Once it’s finished cooking, you simply shred the meat and serve it up in tortillas, with your favorite taco toppings. I’ve used both my instant pot and my slow cooker, and I’ve included directions for both. If you want a crispier version, spread the cooked meat on a baking sheet and bake at high heat for several minutes. Either way, your family will enjoy these street tacos without having to leave home.
Belle’s Shredded Beef Street Tacos
1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon cumin
1 ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2–3 pound beef chuck roast, trimmed of excess fat and cut into 4 equal pieces
½ cup orange juice
½ cup beef broth
1 onion, quartered
4 teaspoons minced garlic
Small corn tortillas and desired toppings: queso fresco cheese, lime, diced tomatoes, lettuce, etc.
In a small bowl, stir together the oregano, cumin, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Rub this mixture equally over each of the pieces of beef.
Add the orange juice, broth, onion, and garlic into the Instant Pot. Nestle the beef into the pot.
For the Instant Pot:
Cover the Instant Pot and secure the lid. Set the manual/pressure cook (or the meat setting) button to 50 minutes on high pressure. When finished, use the natural pressure release. Remove the lid and use tongs to place the meat on a cutting board. Shred the meat.
For the Slow Cooker:
Place the seasoned meat, onions, and garlic into the slow cooker, pour the orange juice and broth over the top. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours. When finished, remove the meat and place it on a cutting board. Shred the meat — season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve the meat in tortillas with desired toppings.
Want a crispier version? Spread the cooked and shredded meat evenly on a large rimmed baking pan and bake at 450 degrees for about five minutes or until meat is browned and slightly crisped. (Watch it, so it doesn’t burn!)
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.