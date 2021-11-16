Stewart and Cindy Nelson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 20. They were married Nov. 20, 1971, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their first date was to the movie "South Pacific," and they have been moviegoers ever since.
They have raised their children, Courtney, Casey, Jamie, Josh, Jody, Jake and Kutter in both Chubbuck and Inkom. Their firstborn, Stewart Jr., passed away as a newborn and their youngest child, Kutter, passed away at the age of 11 in a car accident. These moments of tragedy helped to strengthen their marriage and brought a loving family even closer together.
They have enjoyed traveling together and recently took their large family on the trip of a lifetime to Mexico to celebrate their golden anniversary.
In 2006, they served a mission at Winter Quarters in Omaha, Nebraska and have worked in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. They have recently been called as temple workers in the Pocatello Temple and are very much looking forward to it.
They are blessed to have all of their kids close by and gather often. Almost every week they have "Sunday dinner" at their home in Inkom, and it is one of the things in life their children and grandchildren look forward to the most. If you've had the opportunity to eat Stewart's breakfast or Cindy's cookies, you would understand why.
Their example of kindness and genuine love for each other has been a blessing to their children, grandchildren and everyone who has known them as the Nelsons.
They are the grandparents to 22 grandchildren and support them in everything they do. There is hardly a sporting event, rodeo or any activity they do not attend, no matter the distance.
Several years ago they remodeled a cabin in Island Park at Mack's Inn and enjoy gathering there as a family often. The two of them sneak off every chance they get to go for long drives through the park looking for bears, wolves and other animals. Mostly they just love to spend time together.
Their newest found love is a little puppy named Charlie. He has become their constant companion and has made a softie out of Stewart and a cuddler out of Cindy.
Their children would like to express their love and gratitude to them and thank them for their example of unconditional love through the years. Happy 50th Mom and Dad, with the hope of many more.
