Southeastern Idaho Public Health continues to partner with Idaho State University and Express Lab to conduct COVID‐19 testing. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but will not be offered on Monday, Memorial Day. This testing is for current infection only and is collected by nasal swab only. The collection site is located on ISU's campus at Dyer Hall, which is located behind Reed Gym in Pocatello. Patients must have an order from a provider in order to be tested; people may contact their private provider to be screened and have a test ordered, or they may call the SIPH COVID‐19 hotline at 208‐234‐5875 to be screened and have a test ordered.
To be tested, simply drive up to the collection center, present your photo ID, insurance and provider order. Once the registration process is complete, a sample will be collected and you will be on your way. The results for your test will be sent to your provider. Results are coming back generally within 48‐72 hours. Testing is covered by most insurance companies. If you do not have insurance, the cash price for testing is $95. Debit or credit cards are accepted at the time of collection.
For people who do not have insurance, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will cover the cost of the test. If you do not have a primary care provider and need to be tested, please contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 208‐234‐5875.
For COVID‐19 specific information, please call SIPH’s call center at 208‐234‐5875 or watch SIPH’s Facebook Live, Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.