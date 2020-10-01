Company’s information technology moves to global solutions organization
BOISE — Shauna Della is retiring from her role as chief information officer for the J.R. Simplot Company. Della joined Simplot in 2016 and oversaw a number of important technological improvements, such as in leading the company’s global information technology strategy. Her retirement is effective Nov. 1.
“Shauna’s has been a tremendous leader for the J.R. Simplot Company and leaves our team and approach to technology in a good place to take advantage of our access to data and technology across our global footprint,” Simplot President and CEO Garrett Lofto said. “We thank her for the time and energy she’s provided and wish her well on this new phase of her life.”
Della helped broaden the organization’s approach to technology, including implementing a global team that drove efficiencies and shared-practices across the company’s international footprint. Prior to joining Simplot, Della held a variety of leadership positions with Hewlett-Packard Company.
Darron Page will take over leadership for Simplot’s global information technology as part of his larger role leading the company’s Global Solutions organization as a member of the Simplot leadership team. Page has been with the company for 26 years, most recently as vice president of business development and optimization within the agribusiness division.
“Darron has shown the strategic vision and leadership to continue our efforts to better meet the needs of our customers around the world,” Lofto said. “As the leader of our Global Solutions division, Darron is the perfect person to continue the momentum of our technology group as we expand our digital capabilities.”