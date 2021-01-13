POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello is seeking public input for two grant applications through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
The first would fund trailhead improvements and erosion control efforts at the Cusick Creek trailhead. Proposed enhancements include enlarging the parking area, re-grading the surface to limit erosion and improving fencing.
The second grant would provide the funding to re-grade the City Creek Road to help limit erosion.
“We’re excited by the opportunity to work with the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service and the Idaho Department of Lands on these projects to not only enlarge the popular Cusick Creek Trailhead but also to fix one of our biggest sources of sediment into City Creek — the road to Kinport Peak,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division administrator for the city of Pocatello. “This is a win-win for water quality and user experience.”
If grant funds are awarded, improvements will be made in 2022.
For additional questions or to comment on the project, contact Hannah Sanger, city of Pocatello Science and Environment administrator at 208-234-6518 or hsanger@pocatello.us.