POCATELLO — A child’s early years will be the topic of a class offered by the City of Pocatello Child Care Advisory Committee.
Andrea Rausch, direct services supervisor, and Bailey Rainey, developmental specialist, with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will present “Supporting Child Development in the Child Care Setting” Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Pocatello City Council Chambers. The class will focus on how child care providers can monitor a child’s development and support families participating in early intervention services.
“The training will provide great information that will help child care providers and parents identify developmental milestones for infants and toddlers,” said Jene Purman, staff liaison to the Child Care Advisory Committee.
Information will also be provided on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Infant Toddler Program.
While the class is geared towards child care providers, the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The training is an approved IdahoSTARS Training worth two hours.
For more information on the Child Care Advisory Committee, visit pocatello.us/260/Child-Care-Advisory-Committee.
City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248, or 5815 South 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.