Ladybug

From Monday through Dec. 27, Pocatello Animal Services is collecting pet food and other pet supplies.

 Photo courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Join Pocatello Animal Services for a holiday pet food drive. From Monday through Dec. 27, Pocatello Animal Services is collecting wet or dry dog food and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys and other pet supplies. All donations collected will go to help feed hungry pets in our community.

“Our department is dedicated to helping not just the animals housed at the shelter but animals and citizens of our community,” said Chris Abbot, Animal Services director. “Our staff and volunteers are here to help, and with your donations, we are able to continue assisting others this holiday season and throughout the year.”

