POCATELLO — Join Pocatello Animal Services for a holiday pet food drive. From Monday through Dec. 27, Pocatello Animal Services is collecting wet or dry dog food and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys and other pet supplies. All donations collected will go to help feed hungry pets in our community.
“Our department is dedicated to helping not just the animals housed at the shelter but animals and citizens of our community,” said Chris Abbot, Animal Services director. “Our staff and volunteers are here to help, and with your donations, we are able to continue assisting others this holiday season and throughout the year.”
Drop-off locations:
— Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs.
— Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7th Ave.
— Pocatello Police Department, 911 N. 7th Ave.
— Pocatello Community Recreation Center, 144 Wilson Ave.
— Shaver’s Pharmacy and Compounding Center, 235 S. 4th Ave.
— Tractor Supply Co., 1800 Garrett Way.
— Streamline Sports Physical Therapy, 335 E. Lewis St. Suite 10.
— Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St.
To view adoptable pets, visit pocatello.us/animal or like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloAnimalServices. Pocatello Animal Services provides low-cost and sponsored adoptions for all animals looking for a home. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.
The Pocatello Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays and holidays. For more information about the holiday pet food drive or if you are in need of pet food assistance, please call Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Pocatello Animal Shelter is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248, or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.