POCATELLO — Phil Meador Subaru has been involved in the national Share the Love Event for six years when Subaru corporate first allowed local dealer participation. In addition to four national charities selected annually by Subaru, participating dealers are able to add a local hometown charity component each year to help make a profound and lasting impact in their own community.
Today Phil Meador Subaru will be presenting a check in the amount of $12,000 to their selected partner charity for 2020, Russell Davies PTSD Veteran Athletes Organization. Mr. Davies PTSD is a non-profit organization created to bring veterans out to Pocatello for a two-week course on either kayaking, mountain biking, rock climbing, skiing or snowboarding. It is an escape that’s changed lives.
This event will be at Phil Meador Subaru, 1437 Yellowstone Ave in Pocatello today at 2 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place.