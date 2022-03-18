Tired of the same old side dishes but need something quick and easy? My easy herbed white beans are just that. Beans are so versatile, yet we usually only use them for chili, baked beans, or refried. This bean dish is loaded with protein and uses fresh or dried herbs. It’s a great side dish for just about any meat, poultry, or fish. It’s full of flavor and hearty but won’t overwhelm the rest of the meal. So, if you’re looking to add variety to your menu along with a healthy serving of protein, then this dish is sure to please.
Belle’s Easy Herbed White Beans
1 (15-ounce) can navy or cannellini beans
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon dried parsley
2 teaspoons dried chopped chives
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Drain and rinse the beans in a colander. Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a skillet. Add the beans and saute for a couple of minutes. Sprinkle with the Italian seasoning, chives, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Cook and stir for another 2 minutes.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.