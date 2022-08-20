Candice Hutchins

Candice Hutchins

 Health West photo

Sports participation is popular among teens, but young athletes are also more prone to overuse injuries. Overuse injuries are chronic injuries that occur with repetitive stress on the musculoskeletal system over the course of time without allowing time for adequate recovery. Young athletes are more prone to overuse injuries due to the stress placed on growing bones. About half of the injuries seen by pediatric sports medicine clinics are associated with overuse injuries. It is important if your child is playing sports to know what to watch for.

The most common overuse injuries are irritation of the growth plate (apophysitis), tendon problems, stress fractures and knee pain. The injuries young athletes sustain are different from adults due to the growing skeleton and open growth plates. Signs of an overuse injury include pain, decreased performance, limping, swelling and joint pain during an activity or recurring stiffness afterward. Factors that contribute to an overuse injury are less-than-perfect body mechanics, not having the strength or conditioning to meet training demands, early specialization in one sport and overtraining.

Recommended for you