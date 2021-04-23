It's that time again to help us celebrate the best our community has to offer. You can now nominate your favorite business or person for the 2021 Idaho State Journal Reader's Choice Awards.
Nominations start Friday, April 23 and end on Friday, May 14. Only the top nominees with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts on Sunday, May 30.
To get started, go to www.idahostatejournal.com/contests and click nominate on your favorite business, if you don’t see your favorite business or person, you can write them in. When writing in a person, their first and last name and workplace must be included to be approved.
Contest Timeline 2021:
- Nominations: April 23 - May 14
- Voting: May 30 - June 20
- Winners Announced: July 29
Do you own or manage a local business? Email Michelle Campbell at events@journalnet.com to receive a free promotion kit and to learn more about promoting your nomination.