POCATELLO — Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club patriotism award ceremony was held Tuesday at the Idaho State University Tech Cafe, presenting awards to the fifth-grade patriotism essay winners and also Lion District 39E Winner. This was the first awards ceremony to bring all the student winners together to share their wonderful patriotism essays.
This year's theme was "how can I show patriotism in my school and community in a peaceful way?" The students this year were asked to think about their community and school. Their essays highlighted good citizenship, helping your school and church, honoring our flag, obeying the laws, supporting our veterans and celebrating the Fourth of July. Each student participating in the contest received a pamphlet about the United States Constitution.
School winners were entered into the district and multiple district (state) contests. The first, second and third place winners of each school are sent on to district (Southeast Idaho) and state (includes the Boise area) competition. State winners are honored at the Sun Valley Lions Convention; very strict guidelines were adhered to in order to participate in the convention. Winners were presented to the Lions Convention via a video presentation.
At the awards ceremony, each of the school first-place winners were given $50, second place winners $25 and third place winners $20. Kaylee Wagner received $50 for winning Lions District 39E and $25 for second place at Multiple District 39 (state) essay contest.
The Lions Multiple District 39 (state) contributes $1,550 to patriotism essay winners.
The Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club President Scott L. Stephens encouraged the students to remember what a special country we live in and how the Constitution provides the way to continue to improve our great nation.
A great big thank you to our principals Jill Johnson at Indian Hills, Janelle Armstrong at Greenacres, Kirk Thomson at Jefferson and Janice Nelson at Tendoy for their support and help.