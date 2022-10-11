POCATELLO – When Calvary Chapel’s Legacy Christian School decided not to reopen for the 2022-23 school year, Pastor Nathan Abbate explained it was a step back.
“We had to close the doors because of lack of enrollment, and some of that in part because of the pandemic,” he said. “But I think there’s definitely a need. I talked to people in the community, talked to some of the pastors of different churches…and they all agreed there’s a need for a Christian private school (in the area).”
Though the private school that taught students from kindergarten to 12th grade for roughly twenty years has closed—at least for the 2022-23 school year—its classrooms have not sat vacant. Abbate opened its doors to several youth camps and groups of the area,
allowing them to use the church’s resources that otherwise would have collected dust. In doing so, the church has helped fill a need in the community.
Currently, the local Freedom Scholars of America co-op uses the church’s facilities every Friday for its program after it needed more classroom space when its attendance rates increased.
“They approached us about using our facilities because we have the classroom space already set up,” Abbate said. “It seems to be working out pretty well. We’re glad to have kids running around here again.”
This past summer Calvary Chapel also had youth fill the halls when Constitution Camp held its week-long day camp dedicated towards teaching youth about United States history. This was the second year Constitution Camp was held at Calvary Chapel, and Abbate said event organizers have already reserved a week in July of 2023 for its third annual camp at the church.
Abbate said they “want to open their doors to the community” for youth programs and activities that are fun and engaging that also strengthen youth relationships with Jesus Christ.
“We have the ability to accommodate these activities that will give them something fun and constructive, but also where they will learn who Jesus Christ is and trust in him,” he said.
Though their private school has closed, Calvary Chapel still holds youth group meetings every Friday night at 6 pm. Abbate explained they are holding onto hope that they will be able reopen Legacy Christian School in the future, and it might just be a matter of reaching the right audiences.
“If we get enough interest, we definitely would like to reopen,” he said. “We have enough space and have what we need to do all that. So I believe it’s just getting word out in the right places and making people aware of it.”
Calvary Chapel is located at 1633 Olympus Drive and holds ministry gatherings for adults as well. Abbate said that its mission statement “being built up together in the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ” is key for the fellowship, and hope to get the message out to all who will hear.
It holds services on Sundays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. For more information on location, times, and topics, visit its Facebook page at Calvary Chapel Pocatello or visit its website at http://www.ccpocatello.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.