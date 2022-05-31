John and Sharron (Reagle) Prokschl, were married on June 3, 1962, at the Methodist Church in Salmon, Idaho following a six-month whirlwind courtship.
During their marriage they lived in Moorpark, California for the first 12 years and settled in Pocatello in 1974 and started their journey of faith with First Presbyterian Church.
They were blessed with two sons, John Jr. and Brian Prokschl. Brian passed away in 2013 of pancreatic cancer.
John Ben Prokschl Sr. was born and raised on a cotton farm in Taylor, Texas. He spent six years in the U.S. Marines as a warden in Hawaii and was honorably discharged in 1962. He settled in Oxnard, California where he met Sharron. He thought he was just going there to visit his eldest sister, Agnes. He ended up working at a dairy farm at the behest of his brother-in-law after the migrant workers had to leave unexpectedly. He worked his way up to a supervisory role at 5 Cash and Carry drive through stores owned by Chase Brothers Dairy Corporation. After they moved to Idaho, John worked as an industrial mechanic for Kraft for 16 years until they closed. He then went to work for Heinz for another 12 years before he retired. Currently, he enjoys a well-manicured lawn and home improvement projects. He also enjoys volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.
Sharron was born and raised on a small farm in Salmon, Idaho. Sharron left Salmon because she had no intention of marrying a cowboy. She moved to California, where she started working as a psychiatric technician; she worked at the state mental hospital in Camarillo for 10 years. She attended junior college and completed her nursing degree, taking state boards to become a registered nurse. Sharron retired from Southeastern Home Health after 25 years. She currently enjoys tending her tea roses, gardening and old-fashioned canning. She is also very active with her First Presbyterian church community.
During their marriage they have enjoyed boating, and have owned four different boats: a cabin cruiser used in the Pacific Ocean, a speed boat for racing other boats and water-skiing, a bass boat for fishing and a 28-foot self-contained pontoon boat to spend overnight trips on the many lakes and reservoirs in Idaho.
They celebrated their diamond anniversary surrounded by family and friends, and would like to thank John Jr. and everyone else who helped to make the event special. They attribute their marriage longevity to being friends first, with open communication being the most important. Never go to bed angry with each other, and say what you need to say. Once it is said, it is done and over with.