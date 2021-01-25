POCATELLO — The interfaith community will be celebrating World Interfaith Harmony Week during the first week of February. Committee members from the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship have organized an interfaith food drive during that week for the Idaho Food Bank. Please join the interfaith community as they focus on feeding those in our area, and bring your donations to one of the five drop-off locations on Feb. 6 from noon to 4 p.m.
The five drop-off locations are:
— South side of town: Community of Christ Church, 4588 Bannock Highway.
— Idaho State University area: Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 215 N. 18th Ave.
— Downtown area: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 309 N. Garfield.
— Highland area: Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy Ave.
— Chubbuck area: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chubbuck/Hawthorne Roads.
Also, please join PVIF on their Facebook page for virtual spotlights from area faith communities with messages of harmony and love during Feb. 1-5.