July is National Hot Dog Month. During the summer months, people in the United States will eat millions of hot dogs at family gatherings, restaurants and food trucks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates Listeriosis causes about 1,600 illnesses and 260 deaths in the U.S. annually. Persons at risk are most likely pregnant women, newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems. Now is the perfect time to recheck your hot dog handling and cooking skills.
Hot dogs can possibly be contaminated by the harmful foodborne bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes. To prevent Listeriosis, a serious bacterial infection, properly cook and handle hot dogs. Start by washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after handling raw hot dogs. Avoid cross-contamination, which would be the raw hot dog juices touching cooking utensils, food prep surfaces or other items in the refrigerator. Next, refrigerate hot dogs immediately after purchasing, for up to two weeks unopened or no more than one week after opening. Make sure your refrigerator is cooled to 40°F or below. When cooking hot dogs, use a food thermometer to check internal temperature reaches 165°F. (Source: fightbac.org)
If you have infants, young children or persons with chewing challenges, hot dogs are a choking risk. To reduce the chance of choking, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends cutting hot dogs in half lengthwise, then into small pieces. If the hot dog has a casing, remove it before cutting to prevent choking. Make each hot dog meal a safe experience.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.