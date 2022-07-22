July is National Hot Dog Month. During the summer months, people in the United States will eat millions of hot dogs at family gatherings, restaurants and food trucks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates Listeriosis causes about 1,600 illnesses and 260 deaths in the U.S. annually. Persons at risk are most likely pregnant women, newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems. Now is the perfect time to recheck your hot dog handling and cooking skills.

Hot dogs can possibly be contaminated by the harmful foodborne bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes. To prevent Listeriosis, a serious bacterial infection, properly cook and handle hot dogs. Start by washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after handling raw hot dogs. Avoid cross-contamination, which would be the raw hot dog juices touching cooking utensils, food prep surfaces or other items in the refrigerator. Next, refrigerate hot dogs immediately after purchasing, for up to two weeks unopened or no more than one week after opening. Make sure your refrigerator is cooled to 40°F or below. When cooking hot dogs, use a food thermometer to check internal temperature reaches 165°F. (Source: fightbac.org)