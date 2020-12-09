POCATELLO — Holy Spirit Catholic School invites the public to celebrate Christmas with a drive-by caroling and food drive event on Thursday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Our local Gate City Singers will perform, and students will be out front collecting canned food items for St. Vincent de Paul. The event will take place in front of St. Anthony Chapel, 524 N. 7th Ave. in Pocatello, next door to the school.
“We are so blessed to be a part of the Pocatello/Chubbuck community, and we wanted to find a way to spread cheer and goodwill during this Christmas season,” said Principal Karianne Earnest. “We are grateful to have the talented Gate City Singers perform on the steps of the church as we celebrate the Advent season in anticipation of Christ’s birth.”
The school encourages people to drive by, roll down the windows, listen to the sounds of the season and if they can, drop off any canned food. The school’s annual food drive is underway, and all food collections will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul. The school asks that cars drive by slowly, yet carefully, in either direction.
Holy Spirit Catholic School not only provides high-quality education to the youth of this community but also places a high emphasis on service. This food drive is one of many service projects the school has sponsored this year. Previous projects included making and delivering scarves to Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, Inc., gathering nearly 50 coats for those in need and cleaning up part of the cemetery during the fall.