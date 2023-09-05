Glean Coffee Roasters, 240 S. Main St., is now serving waffles! When you stop in make sure you check out their signature Fall drink menu. They are serving 20 oz drinks now as well.
KATZ, 150 S. Main St., has just the homecoming dress you are looking for! 100’s of gowns in stock, some starting as low as $30, with rentals available too. Tux and suits available for sale or rent as well. KATZ is open Tuesday thru Friday 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturdays from Noon to 5:00 p.m.
The Orange and Black store, 103 S. Main St., has the largest selection of officially licensed Idaho State University apparel in the area at discount prices! They offer ISU clothing for all ages, including onesies, children's wear, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more! Show your Bengal pride and support your community in one stop! This week's special, September 5-9, is any $20 hat with any $15 t-shirt for $30!
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., specializes in hardwood, carpet, and luxury vinyl. Pocatello Flooring has something special for every customer to help make their house feel like a home. They are locally owned and operated, offer free in-home estimates, and often have next day installations available on in-stock products. Say goodbye to summer and get your home ready for the holidays with new flooring from Pocatello Flooring.
Fall sports are getting underway and the holidays are just around the corner! Let Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery located at 245 N. Main St. help your team, or your company, look their very best! Alston’s is a licensed screen printing and embroidery facility specializing from one piece to thousands, putting customers and quality first. Stop in this week and get your items ordered, before the rush begins.
Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., offers a variety of instruments, amps, music books, student orchestra rentals and much more! If you are a musician and live in Eastern Idaho, you will love Main Street Music for all your musical needs.
Pocatello Electric, 258 N. Main St., is celebrating 121 years! They’ve been making dream kitchens happen since 1902. If your kitchen needs an update, stop in today!
Tickets for “Twisted” at the Old Town Actors Studio are now available! Hop on your flying carpet, because this musical parody retells the classic tale of Aladdin... from the villain's point of view. Not suitable for children. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on September 29, 30 and October 6, 7, 9, 13, & 14. Visit www.oldtownactorsstudio.net for ticket information.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St. between the United Way and Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro, will be open 3:00-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. There are big changes happening in the shop and they hope you will stop by and shop.
Purpose Tea, 224 N. Main St., invites you in to enjoy their drink of the week, a Huckleberry Coconut Boba Tea.
The Purpose Event Center is starting to fill up their books for the last part of the year and they would love to host your next event. From work gatherings to holiday parties, weddings and family reunions, The Purpose Event Center in Downtown Pocatello has the perfect space.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The farmers are bringing more and more fresh veggies each week. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market, every Saturday through October at Lookout Point.
On Saturday, The Idaho Food Bank will be hosting their 2nd Annual Music Festival. The Festival will be held at Lookout Point from 5:00-9:00 p.m. There will be three bands on stage, The Aaron Ball Band, The Opskamatrists and Dalton & Thompson. Free entry to the event with a $5 donation encouraged. There will be food, beverages and fun for the whole family.
Save the Date! Kind Community will be hosting the Kind Week 2023 Kick-Off Celebration on Monday, September 18 at Lookout Point. From 5:00-9:00 p.m. there will be live music featuring The Kyd-J Band, the Exhibition in Kind featuring local vendors, Kind activities and more!
Shopping downtown has never been better! Fall inventory is arriving everywhere. Be sure to come stroll and shop through our beautiful shops and boutiques.
The variety of restaurants and breweries downtown invite you to come enjoy a delicious meal and cold beverage! Dining local has never been better!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
