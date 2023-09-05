Stephanie Palagi

Stephanie Palagi

Glean Coffee Roasters, 240 S. Main St., is now serving waffles! When you stop in make sure you check out their signature Fall drink menu. They are serving 20 oz drinks now as well.

KATZ, 150 S. Main St., has just the homecoming dress you are looking for! 100’s of gowns in stock, some starting as low as $30, with rentals available too. Tux and suits available for sale or rent as well. KATZ is open Tuesday thru Friday 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturdays from Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.