POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is making significant progress with its Bonneville Commons subdivision at the site of the former Bonneville Elementary School. The first few homes are nearing completion and will be ready for occupancy in approximately 60 days with others coming online shortly thereafter. Beginning Thursday, a model home will be open at 950 E. Lander from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Monday through Saturday where the public can tour some of the available homes or ask questions about NWP services, including homebuyer education or how the home-buying process works.
Bonneville Commons is a brand-new development located between the 300 block of North 8th and North 9th in Pocatello. Twenty-six housing units are planned, which include a combination of detached single-family dwellings, twin homes and condo units. The homes range in size from 1,080 to 1,600 square feet. Each unit has a single-car garage with a selection of two- and three-bedroom units.
Six of the homes are designated for households making less than 80% of Bannock County Area Median income; however, the 20 remaining homes will be sold to owner-occupants of any income level at market sales prices.
“It was important for us when putting this development together to serve prospective homeowners of all income levels with different pricing options, different layouts and different sizes in order to touch as broad of a base as possible,” said Mark Dahlquist, NWP executive director.
All purchasers of NWP homes are required to complete the “FinallyHome!” homebuyer education course. The cost of the eight-hour long course is $10. Participants will receive a graduation certificate, can keep the coursebook and are eligible to receive one-on-one assistance from NWP’s HUD-certified housing counselor before, during and after the process. The next course is scheduled for Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NeighborWorks Pocatello office at 206 N. Arthur. The homebuyer education course is a critical first step in preparing for homeownership, including with Bonneville Commons.
The ”FinallyHome!” homebuyer education course is encouraged and recommended for all first-time home buyers. Topics covered range from applying for and getting a mortgage loan, shopping for a home, budgeting and credit, what to expect during the closing process and much more. You don’t have to be a purchaser of one for the Bonneville Commons homes to enroll in the course. The graduation certificate is valid for 12 months and is needed for an array of loan products, including several of those funded by Idaho Housing and Finance Association. To sign up, contact NWP Housing Counselor Sean Hargraves at 208-232-9468, ext. 104, or shargraves@nwpocatello.org.
NeighborWorks Pocatello purchased the site of the former Bonneville Elementary School from the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District in early 2020. The school building had stood vacant for 17 years. Bonneville Commons represents an $8 million investment in the local economy.
The Land Group Inc. from Boise facilitated the site configuration and layout with Myers-Anderson Architects providing the design of the homes. The development will be fully landscaped and will include a large pergola in the shape of a railroad roundhouse near the center of the development.
“We are really thrilled with the look and feel of the new Bonneville Commons,” Dahlquist said. “Not only is it providing some new attainable housing for the community, but it’s also providing a major uplift to one of Pocatello’s oldest and most historic neighborhoods.”
For more information about Bonneville Commons, visit https://nwpocatello.org/bonneville-commons/ or the model home at 950 E. Lander between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. each Monday through Saturday or call 208-232-9468.
