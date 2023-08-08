bonneville commons homes

Bonneville Commons homes.

 Photo courtesy of NeighborWorks Pocatello

POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is making significant progress with its Bonneville Commons subdivision at the site of the former Bonneville Elementary School. The first few homes are nearing completion and will be ready for occupancy in approximately 60 days with others coming online shortly thereafter. Beginning Thursday, a model home will be open at 950 E. Lander from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Monday through Saturday where the public can tour some of the available homes or ask questions about NWP services, including homebuyer education or how the home-buying process works.

Bonneville Commons is a brand-new development located between the 300 block of North 8th and North 9th in Pocatello. Twenty-six housing units are planned, which include a combination of detached single-family dwellings, twin homes and condo units. The homes range in size from 1,080 to 1,600 square feet. Each unit has a single-car garage with a selection of two- and three-bedroom units.

