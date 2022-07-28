Thanks to the recent stretch of hot, dry weather, local officials have increased the fire danger rating in East Idaho to high in the mountains and very high in the lowlands.
Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center managers changed the rating in response to two large wildfires in recent days.
“After a month of hot, dry weather with minimal precipitation the abundant wildland fuels are primed and ready for ignition,” Caribou-Targhee National Forest Fire Management Officer Martell Gibbons said in a press release from the U.S. Forest Service. “Evidence of this occurred with the recent East Gap fire near Pocatello and the Moose fire near Salmon.”
The 265-acre East Gap fire south of Pocatello was reported by state police at about 1 a.m. Saturday. The Idaho State Journal previously reported the wildfire ignited on South Fifth Avenue across from Century High School and spread northeast away from the road to a large hill.
About 50 firefighters were assigned to the fire, as well as resources from the Forest Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department, a multi-agency hotshot crew and the Bureau of Land Management.
Sara Morelli with the Idaho Falls District BLM said fire crews faced difficult steep and rocky terrain and "high fuel loads" brought on by the recent spring rainfall.
Fire officials said the blaze was fully controlled by Monday night. The cause is still being investigated.
In central Idaho north of Salmon, more than 800 firefighters are battling the 40,000-acre Moose fire. That blaze began July 17 and is still only 15 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The cause is still under investigation.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Moose fire “is threatening homes, an important north-south corridor, energy infrastructure, recreation opportunities and the municipal watershed for the town of Salmon.”
The hot, dry weather across the region looks like it’s here to stay for a while, and fire managers urge caution.
“Never leave a campfire unsupervised and ensure it is cold to the touch when you leave. Plan enough time in your departure schedule to make sure your fire is dead out. Make sure your equipment is properly functioning. Before traveling, check for dragging chains on trailers and check tire pressures to prevent sparks that can become a threatening wildfire,” the Forest Service said in the press release. “High fire danger means fires start easily and spread rapidly. Unattended campfires are likely to escape. Fires in areas with high concentrations of fine continuous fuel, such as mature grassland and forest litter can burn with high intensity. These fires may become serious and very difficult to control.”
To report a fire or smoke, call the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 208-524-7600.