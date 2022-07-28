Wildfires creating unhealthy air quality (copy)

The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center fire managers have elevated the fire danger rating to high for the surrounding mountains and very high for lowlands.

 Associated Press file photo

Thanks to the recent stretch of hot, dry weather, local officials have increased the fire danger rating in East Idaho to high in the mountains and very high in the lowlands.

Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center managers changed the rating in response to two large wildfires in recent days.

