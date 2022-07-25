POCATELLO — A wildfire that burned over the weekend in the Blackrock Canyon area south of Pocatello is expected to be labeled controlled by Monday night following two days of containment efforts.  

The fire, which scorched 265 acres since being reported by state police at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, ignited on South Fifth Avenue across from Century High School and spread northeast away from the road to a large hill, fire officials said.