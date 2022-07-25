POCATELLO — A wildfire that burned over the weekend in the Blackrock Canyon area south of Pocatello is expected to be labeled controlled by Monday night following two days of containment efforts.
The fire, which scorched 265 acres since being reported by state police at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, ignited on South Fifth Avenue across from Century High School and spread northeast away from the road to a large hill, fire officials said.
About 50 firefighters were assigned to the fire, as well as resources from the Forest Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department, a multi-agency hotshot crew and the Bureau of Land Management.
The fire did not shut down any roads, but authorities were urging people to stay away from Blackrock Canyon Road until the blaze had been extinguished.
Sara Morelli with the Idaho Falls District BLM told the Journal on Monday that while this isn't the first wildfire near Pocatello this year, it's the biggest one yet.
In fighting this blaze, Morelli said fire crews faced difficult steep and rocky terrain and "high fuel loads" brought on by the recent spring rainfall. Firefighters managed to get the fire contained by Sunday night and controlled by Monday.
Crews were still at the scene of the fire into the late afternoon on Monday.
Morelli said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.