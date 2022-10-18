POCATELLO, Idaho — The annual Festival of Trees event will be held Nov. 16-19 in Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are now on sale, and admission is $5 for general admission events.

This year's Festival of Trees is being hosted by the ISU College of Business, and proceeds from the event will benefit the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, ISU student scholarships, the Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley and Make-A-Wish Idaho. For an overview of the schedule of events or to be a sponsor, visit isu.edu/cob/festival.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.