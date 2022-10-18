POCATELLO, Idaho — The annual Festival of Trees event will be held Nov. 16-19 in Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are now on sale, and admission is $5 for general admission events.
This year's Festival of Trees is being hosted by the ISU College of Business, and proceeds from the event will benefit the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, ISU student scholarships, the Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley and Make-A-Wish Idaho. For an overview of the schedule of events or to be a sponsor, visit isu.edu/cob/festival.
The schedule is as follows:
Nov. 17 — General admission from noon until 8: p.m. and Senior Day, which includes music in the mezzanine, stories under the Christmas tree, photos with Santa and aisle of the Nativities. Local choirs will perform in Jensen Hall. Seniors that are 65 and older will be admitted free.
Nov. 18 — General admission from noon until 8 p.m., which includes music in the mezzanine, stories under the Christmas tree, photos with Santa and aisle of the Nativities. Local choirs will perform in Jensen Hall and "TubaChristmas," a music concert that celebrates those who play, teach and compose music in the tuba family will perform at 8 p.m.
Children’s royal tea parties will be held at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Stephens Performing Arts Center rotunda. Tickets are required and can be purchased in person at the box office.
Nov. 19 — General admission and educator appreciation open house and raffle will include music in the mezzanine, stories under the Christmas tree, photos with Santa and aisle of the Nativities. Local choirs will perform in Jensen Hall. All general admission events will end at 8 p.m. this day.
Breakfast with Santa starts at 9 a.m. in the rotunda. Tickets are required and can be purchased in person at the box office.
"A Swingin’ Little Christmas" by award-winning artist Suzy Boggus starts at 7 p.m. in Jensen Hall. Sponsorships include tickets.
Please note that we are still working on some other performances for the gala and throughout the festival to take place in Jensen Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.