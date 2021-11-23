Crafts and Drafts

POCATELLO — Black Friday holiday shoppers will see the return of the local favorite Crafts and Drafts holiday market at Portneuf Valley Brewing this weekend.

"Crafts and Drafts is a great way for people to find that unique gift and we are ecstatic to be back after a year off," said event organizer Lucas Bunzow of Bunzow Glass. "This year we have 15 local vendors who will be on site two days, Friday and Saturday, offering everything from jewelry to wall art." 

"A lot of thought went into ensuring shoppers would have a great selection to choose from," he added. "I think people will be really pleased by how well we've balanced the vendors." 

The fair will be located at 615 S. First Ave, in the brewery's loft, and is wheelchair accessible. Just ask PVB staff if assistance is needed.

The event is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

For details on the event and vendors check out the Bunzow Glass Co. Facebook page: @BunzowGlassCo.