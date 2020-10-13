Today
• Sen. Jim Risch will hold a reception and continental breakfast from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at RE/MAX, 812 E. Clark St., for people in the real estate industry.
• The Pocatello Regional Airport Commission will meet at noon today at the Pocatello Regional Airport.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• AMVETS Idaho Post 1 would like to extend an invitation to veterans and the veteran community to a special event from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. today at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. We are hosting U.S. Sen. Jim Risch. He has requested to meet with Idaho veterans, family of veterans, and the veteran community. There will be time to ask a limited number of questions to the senator directly. Contact Chris Riley at 208-220-4929 or visit the AMVETS Idaho Post 1 Facebook page to RSVP.
• The Bannock County Republican party will be holding an open house from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at their campaign headquarters, 750 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. The event will feature U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, who will be attending at 4:30 p.m. Other Republican Candidates will be attending and residents are invited to come and meet the candidates, learn and ask questions about issues and get involved.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. today at Health Innovations, 240 N. 18th Ave., Suite 1, in Pocatello.
Wednesday
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Golf Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at My World Discovery Museum, which is located in Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is now hosting open mic night every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.