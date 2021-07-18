Today
• The Pocatello Municipal Band will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. today at the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell in Ross Park, near Zoo Idaho. Bring picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs.
Today-Tuesday
• The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at the Pocatello Regional Airport today through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The tour features the B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey. Tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. Purchase tour tickets at the gate.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will put on the play “The Good Doctor” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.