Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Holy Spirit Catholic School invites the public to celebrate Christmas with a drive-by caroling and pajama drive event from 1 to 1:30 p.m. today at St. Anthony Chapel, 524 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello. Students will be performing Christmas songs and collecting pajama donations for those in need.
• Local residents are invited to take a Christmas Lights Tour hayride today between 6 and 8 p.m. Each ride is a 15-minute tour. We will pick up and drop off on the corner of Hiskey and Butte streets in Pocatello near Gate City Elementary. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family (up to six people) Purchase tickets online at www.pocatelloevents.com if you want to use a card, or you can pay cash at the time of the ride.
• The city of Chubbuck will host Christmas in the Park starting at 6 p.m. today at Cotant Park. Join them as they light up the park for the holiday season, with hot cocoa, cookies, candy canes and music by Highland High School.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Joseph Valencia will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St.
• The Idaho State Civic-Symphony presents its Christmas program “Joy to the World” at 7:30 p.m. today. Although the concert is sold out, there will be a free livestream of the concert on their website at www.thesymphony.us.
• Justin “JJ” Jones will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N Main St, Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on its production of “Fully Committed” at 7 p.m. today and at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. This devastatingly funny one act follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s No. 1 restaurant. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
• “Shang Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings” will play at 7 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff or children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• The Alliance Academy of Dance in Pocatello is set to perform its annual production of “The Nutcracker” ballet this week at the Pocatello High School auditorium. The performances will be held at 7 p.m. today and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $17 to $25 and can be purchased at buy.tututix.com/aad.
• Blackfoot Community Players will put on a production of “Elf: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Nuart Theatre, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets are $6 for children 12 and under and $8 for adults and can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com/buy-tickets.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Santa’s Winter Wonderland will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Highland High School, 1800 Bench Road in Pocatello. Santa will be posing for free photos, and there will be free family-friendly activities, plus a winter market of local small businesses.
• The Goodbye Hello Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace Ave. in Pocatello. There will be more than 120 vendors.
• Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck will host a Christmas festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Come see local vendors and enjoy live music and giveaways.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host a punk party from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday. All ages welcome. Admission is $5. Entry covers all games and entertainment. BYOB with ID.
• Orla O’Connor will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St.
• The Anger Foundation will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
