REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho invites everyone, young and old, to Education Week. This year, the conference will be held from July 27 through July 29.

More than 58 teachers will instruct this year’s classes on a wide range of practical topics that anyone can use in their day-to-day life, as well as religious topics that hope to bring joy and peace to those who participate. This year we will also offer classes on pickleball, yoga, ukulele and spinning.

