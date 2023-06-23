REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho invites everyone, young and old, to Education Week. This year, the conference will be held from July 27 through July 29.
More than 58 teachers will instruct this year’s classes on a wide range of practical topics that anyone can use in their day-to-day life, as well as religious topics that hope to bring joy and peace to those who participate. This year we will also offer classes on pickleball, yoga, ukulele and spinning.
BYU-Idaho Education Week also offers engaging experiences for children and youth while they learn principles that will last for a lifetime, given by experienced and well-prepared facilitators. Youth activities are available for those aged 6-15 years old. Older youth may attend general sessions and youth-focused classes available during regular class hours.
Every year, Education Week has special speakers that promise to make the experience even more meaningful. This year’s keynote speakers include stellar presenters from BYU-Idaho, including religion faculty Ross Baron, managing director of strategic enrollment Aaron Sanns, human resources Director Beth Baldwin and adjunct faculty member Mindy Davis.
BYU-Idaho Center Stage will host a musical performance during Education Week on July 28, featuring Molly in the Mineshaft. The Utah-based band is comprised of former members of BYU’s Mountain Strings. Categorized as a “Newgrass” band, the group is a perfect blend of sounds celebrating the diverse heritage of bluegrass music, traditional Americana tunes and even current pop hits. Members of the band have performed throughout the world with such legends as Natalie MacMaster, Bar-J Wranglers, Lincoln Highway and Jon Schmidt of Piano Guys.
Early bird enrollment for Education Week is $35 per individual and $45 after July 21. Children aged 5 and under are free.
More information about Education Week, including the schedule of classes and events, teacher information and how to register, is available at http://www.byui.edu/education-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.