Lynn and Shairstein Garner are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Sadie Garner to Brayden Daryl Parker. The parents of the groom are Paul and Saundra Parker. The couple will be married on June 4 in the Logan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple. They would like to invite the community to attend a reception that evening at the Golf and Country Club, 1215 N. 800 E. in Preston from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Sadie graduated from Preston High School where she was active in soccer, softball and student executive council. She then attended Blue Mountain Community College where she participated in softball and obtained her associate degree. She recently graduated from Hawaii Pacific University with her bachelor's of education. She was also a member of the HPU softball team.
Brayden graduated from Preston High School where he competed in basketball, football and track. After receiving several basketball accolades, he attended the College of Southern Idaho where he competed on the CSI basketball team. Brayden is currently a member of the Idaho State University Bengals basketball team while obtaining his degree in Bachelor of Science in psychology.
The couple will make their home in Pocatello as Brayden continues his studies, along with competing for the ISU Bengals. Sadie will begin her career as a teacher at Gem Prep Elementary.