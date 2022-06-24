Yes, this is another rhubarb recipe, but if you’re like me and have more than you can handle, you’ll love my rhubarb crumble. It’s a sweet and easy dessert that turns loads of tart rhubarb into a sweet and crunchy treat. The rhubarb filling cooks into a tangy jam-like filling, and the oats, nuts and butter turn into a toasty and sweet topping. This dish screams for a vanilla scoop or whipped cream dollop. Do you still have too much rhubarb? Chop and freeze it so you can make this warm and homey dessert any time of the year!
Belle’s Rhubarb Crumble
Crumble topping:
4 tablespoons butter, soft
½ cup flour
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup chopped pecans
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ cup oatmeal
Filling:
6 cups chopped rhubarb
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ginger
¼ teaspoon allspice
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the crumble topping, place all the ingredients except the oatmeal into a food processor and blend until the mix resembles wet sand. Stir in the oatmeal and set aside.
Mix the sugar and spices in a large bowl, then add the rhubarb and vanilla and mix well. Place this evenly in an 8-by-8-inch baking dish and then sprinkle the crumble topping over it all. Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour or until the topping is golden and the filling is bubbling. Serve warm or at room temperature with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.