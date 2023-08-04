Bryce Angell
This year our grandson stays two weeks and time is flying fast. A 9-year-old can steal your heart. I wish the days would last.
We finished planting fence posts. It was time to head on in. We grabbed a stack of grandma’s cookies from the cookie bin.
My grandson chomped a cookie down before I took a bite. And then he asked a question he’d been trying hard to fight.
He took a chair right next to me. Said, “How about a loan?” I told him that my pocketbook was dang near skin and bone.
He prob’ly knew I had a little money tucked away. I save for those emergencies we call a rainy day.
I quizzed my grandson ‘bout the loan. “How much you got in mind?” He said, “I’d like five dollars please. I’m kinda in a bind.”
As grandpas do, I told him, “I can float you extra cash. Let’s go find Grandma’s Bible. That is where I keep my stash.”
I slipped him five new dollar bills, plus five more Ones to boot. I told him I was cleaning out our Bible filled with loot.
My grandson’s smile was almost like he’d won the lottery, or maybe like my silly mug when eating bakery.
But then I told my grandson. “Back when I was 9 years old. We didn’t have much money, but our life was rich as gold.
“Each morning we were up at five and out to milk the cows. And some of us were sleepyheads, not easy to arouse.
“We fed the horses, gathered eggs, then caught the bus to school. We always ate a breakfast. Even now it makes me drool.
“We never had allowance, but we had a horse to ride. And bullets for the .22 my father would provide.
“So, no one gave us money. We all learned to do without.” That’s when I said, “Oh by the way, what is this loan about?”
He said, “You’re needing brand new socks. Your toes are sticking through. That’s why I needed cash to get a pair of socks for you.”
I gazed down at my grandson. Now his purpose came to light. Said, “Let’s head on down to Merckle’s. We’ll have ice cream floats tonight.”
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.