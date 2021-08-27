I love bread, especially when it’s warm right from the skillet. Did I say skillet? You bet! That is what I love about my naan. These soft and pillowy, easy-to-make flatbreads can be a side dish or be used to make sandwiches or wraps or in place of tortillas. The flavor is mild, so they complement so many different meals, and the texture is like your eating a cloud — light and puffy. I love them right off the skillet when they’re warm. Brush on some melted butter and garlic for added flavor, but they are so delicious, even plain. I usually make a big batch and freeze the extras — that is, if there are any!
Belle’s Naan Flatbread
1 teaspoon sugar
½ cup very warm water
1 (.25 ounce) packet active dry yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)
2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
½ cup plain yogurt or sour cream
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon oil
Oil, for greasing the skillet
In the bowl of a stand mixer dissolve the sugar in the warm water. Add the yeast together and stir to combine. Let it sit until it becomes foamy (about 10 minutes). Add the oil and salt and stir to combine. Add the flour and with the dough hook attachment, mix well. Add the yogurt or sour cream and continue to mix until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl and forms a ball. Place the dough on a floured counter or board and knead until it becomes smooth and shiny. Cover the dough with a cloth and let it rise in a warm place until the dough doubles in size (about 1 hour). Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces. Using a rolling pin, roll each piece into a ¼ inch thin circle (they don’t have to be perfect!)
Heat a skillet over high heat and lightly grease the surface with some oil. Place the naan on the skillet. When it puffs up, and bubbles and dark spots appear, flip it over and cook the other side. Repeat with the rest. Brush the naan with the melted butter, if desired.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.