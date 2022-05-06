Good things come to those who wait, and my easy focaccia bread is very good! However, you will have to wait for this soft on the inside and buttery, crunchy outside treat. When I say it’s easy, I mean it. You simply mix the ingredients and then wait… and wait. The rise with this bread is so important. There’s no kneading, but there is an all-day (or overnight) rise that gives the bread its chewy texture. It’s a great weekend bread because you can go about your plans and when it’s about time to eat, you simply shape and bake. When you take your first bite of this savory, buttery and delicious bread, you’ll be begging for more — as well as a bit of patience.
Belle’s Easy Focaccia Bread
n 4 cups all-purpose flour
n 2 teaspoons kosher salt
n 2 ¼ teaspoons instant yeast (1 packet)
n 2 cups very warm tap water
n 1 teaspoon soft butter for greasing pan
n 4 tablespoons olive oil divided
n Italian seasoning
n flaky sea salt or Kosher salt
n Stir together the flour, salt, and yeast in a large bowl or stand mixer. Add the warm water and mix well, forming a very sticky dough. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place it in your refrigerator for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours. When the dough has doubled in size, butter a 9 x13 inch baking pan and pour one tablespoon of olive oil into the pan. With two forks, scoop one side of the dough in the bowl and fold it over. Turn the bowl a quarter turn and scoop up and fold the next quarter of the dough. Do this two more times until the dough has formed a ball in the bowl. Scoop it out onto the oil in the baking dish. Turn the dough over to coat the other side. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size — about two hours. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. When the dough has finished rising, remove the plastic wrap, and using your fingers, dimple the entire surface of the dough — don’t be shy, really poke your fingers in deep. If necessary, gently stretch the dough as you dimple to allow the dough to fill the pan. Drizzle the dough with another tablespoon of oil. Sprinkle with the kosher salt and Italian seasoning. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the top is golden. Cut into slices or squares to serve.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.