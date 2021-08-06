It’s berry season! One of my favorite times of the year. My raspberry bushes are loaded, and one of my favorite ways to use them is my berry crumble bars. You can use any type of berries — raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, huckleberries. All of these sweet seasonal berries make a delicious and fruity filling. The crust is a buttery, crunchy mixture that doubles as the topping. I often add a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream when serving. These bars are so easy to make, which is good because they are long gone before the season is over.

Belle’s Berry Crumble Bars

Crust and Topping:

3 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup butter, chilled and cut into cubes

Filling:

1 Tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 cup sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

4 cups fresh blueberries

For the crust and topping:

Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish and set it aside. Place the flour, sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, and salt in your food processor. Pulse a few times to mix. Add the butter cubes, egg, and vanilla and pulse until mixture is crumbly. Press 1/2 of the mixture evenly into the prepared baking dish.

For the filling:

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar and cornstarch and then stir in lemon juice. Add the berries, then toss to evenly coat, pour, and spread coated berries evenly over crust in baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining crumb mixture over the berry layer. Bake at 375 degrees for about 35-40 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Allow to cool for about 20-30 minutes before cutting into squares.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.