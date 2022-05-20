A quick and easy meal doesn’t have to be boring. My sweet and tangy chicken thighs are so tender and full of flavor, and they are so easy to make. This one-pot dish simmers in a tasty sauce and is ready in minutes. A combination of brown sugar, soy sauce and ginger gives the sauce an Asian flare. The chicken is coated, cooked in the sauce and served with more over the top. Mix up the sauce and have it ready when you get home from work to make the process even quicker. It’s a great weeknight dinner for your busy family that tastes like you’ve been working on it all day.
Belle’s Sweet and Tangy Glazed Chicken Thighs
6-8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
5 cups chicken broth
2 cups soy sauce
1 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup mirin (you can substitute this with ¾ rice vinegar and ¼ cup of sugar)
8 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
4-inch piece of ginger, peeled and grated
1 teaspoon pepper
5 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 5 tablespoons of water
Thinly sliced green onions and sesame seeds for garnish
In a bowl, combine the broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, mirin, garlic, ginger and pepper. In a large pot, place the chicken and then pour the sauce over the top and toss to coat. Bring the pot to a boil, then lower the heat to simmer and cook, occasionally turning, for 35 minutes. Remove the chicken to a serving platter and cover to keep warm. Bring the sauce to a boil, and then whisk in the cornstarch mixture and reduce heat. Cook just until the sauce thickens. Remove from heat, add chicken, turn to coat, and serve the chicken with sauce and sprinkle with the green onions and sesame seeds.
