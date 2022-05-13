Warmer weather is a time to be outside enjoying the outdoors, and for me, that means easy meals I can put together in minutes. However, I also want something hearty and delicious. My sweet potato tacos are so simple to make, and even though there is no meat in this dish, it is full of protein and so satisfying. The potatoes give the tacos a sweet flavor that mixes with spicy seasoning. The black beans are full of healthy protein, and the cabbage is marinated in lime juice to give just the right tanginess. You will have a complete meal in about half an hour, giving your busy family time to enjoy the summer but still eager to come to the table.
Belle’s Sweet Potato Tacos
2 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
1 (15 ounce) can of black beans, drained and rinsed
3 cups finely shredded cabbage
3 tablespoons lime juice
8 corn tortillas, warmed
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese (cotija, Queso fresco, Cheddar, or whatever you like)
Tomatoes, guacamole, green onions, or other toppings, if desired
In a large bowl, toss the sweet potato cubes with the olive oil, sprinkle with the taco seasoning, and toss again to coat. Spread the sweet potatoes evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. (Set the bowl aside to use later). Bake the potatoes at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes or until tender. While potatoes are baking, place the cabbage in a large bowl and drizzle with the lime juice. Stir to coat and then set aside. Remove the potatoes from the oven and put them back in the bowl. Add the black beans, and toss to combine. Place a scoop of the sweet potato mixture into a warmed tortilla shell to serve. Top with quick slaw, cheese, and other toppings if desired.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.