Crispy on the outside, buttery smooth on the inside — my crispy buttery potatoes are so tasty, they may be my favorite way to make Idaho’s famous spuds. This dish is super easy to make and is ready in less than an hour. The thick medallions are baked first in butter to crisp the outsides, and then they are finished with another bake in broth to soften them to melt-in-your-mouth tender. Some fresh parsley and garlic give them a savory flavor. These potatoes are so delicious — they may be why Idaho is famous.
Belle’s Crispy Buttery Potatoes
3 pounds potatoes, peeled (I like gold or russet)
Story continues below video
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 cup chicken broth
2-3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
Spray a large baking dish or rimmed pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper.
Slice the potatoes into 3/4 to 1 inch thick slices, discarding ends, and then toss them in the butter mixture. Arrange in a single layer on the prepared pan.
Roast the potatoes in a 450-degree oven for 15 minutes. Remove them from the oven and flip potatoes over. Return to the oven and roast for an additional 15 minutes.
Remove potatoes from the oven and flip one more time. Add the broth and garlic to the pan and carefully return to the oven. Roast for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
