My Canadian father-in-law loves the flavor of maple. I think it’s a requirement in Canada, along with saying — eh? But why reserve that sweet, smoky flavor just for breakfast? My hearty maple beans and sausage is just that: a hearty dish with the delicious taste of maple. It adds just the right amount of sweetness while giving this dish a rich and smoky flavor. I love the combination of sausage and three types of beans, all smothered in a thick and savory sauce. It’s a great meal for these chilly evenings. Make it ahead, and then bake when you’re ready. Instead of "eh?" This dish will have you saying "yay!"
Belle’s Hearty Maple Beans and Sausage
6 bacon strips, diced
1/2 pound Polish sausage, sliced
1 small onion, chopped
1 can (15-3/4 ounces) pork and beans
1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (16 ounces) butter beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup real maple syrup
3 tablespoons white vinegar
3 tablespoons ketchup
3 tablespoons yellow mustard
In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels. In the remaining drippings, cook sausage and onion over medium-high heat until sausage is lightly browned. Stir in bacon and the remaining ingredients. Place everything in an ungreased 2-quart baking dish. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until bubbly.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.