My husband loves to fish and I love to cook. It makes for a wonderful combination when he brings home a nice catch, and one of our favorite dishes is my pan-fried trout. It has a light and flavorful coating that keeps the fish moist and tender, and even if you’re someone who isn’t a fan of fish, this recipe is one that almost everyone enjoys. The seasonings and breading give the fish light and mild flavor. It’s also simple to make. You can do this on the stovetop or over the campfire. Served with my special tartar sauce- it’s a delicious way to celebrate the catch of the day.
Belle’s Pan-fried Trout
1 trout, cleaned and filleted
½ cup panko bread crumbs
½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning
½ teaspoon salt
1 egg, beaten
Vegetable oil
In a shallow bowl, mix together the bread crumbs, seasoning, and salt. In another shallow bowl, place the beaten egg. Heat a half-inch of oil in a large rimmed frypan over medium-high heat. Dredge the fillets in the egg and then the bread crumbs. Press the crumbs onto the fish. Fry in the hot oil for about 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown and the fish flakes. Serve with the tartar sauce, if desired.
Tartar Sauce
½ cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon horseradish (more if you like it hot)
1 tablespoon dill pickle relish
Mix all together and chill.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.